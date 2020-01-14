The Gila County Board of Supervisors accepted a grant for $7,500 Jan. 7 for a low-cost spay/neuter program in Gila County.
The Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee awarded the funds, which the county has received annually since 2015, according to Michael O’Driscoll, director of Health & Emergency Management, which oversees animal care and control services.
O’Driscoll told the BOS that Samaritan Veterinary Center of Globe is the provider. He also said the county applied for $10,000 in assistance, and does so every year, but only gets a $7,500 award.
He said the funding would allow the county to expand the program and continue to offer discounted spay/neuter services to more residents. The program is available to any Gila County resident.
Another low-cost spay/neuter program available to lower income Gila County residents is offered by the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson.
Once a month it offers a spay and neuter program for pets of low income Gila County residents.
For more information, contact the Humane Society of Central Arizona at 928-474-5590.
