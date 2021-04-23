The Gila County courts continue to experience the introduction of important and intensive automation projects, according to Jonathan Bearup, administrator for the county courts.
The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) launched “AZPOINT,” an automated platform for the filing of protective orders; training and support continue as this platform expands.
The courts’ electronic filing and document retrieval systems have expanded to nearly all case types. Training for staff and judicial officers is important to the success of this transition, he said.
The Superior Court believes that a field trainer will assist with diffusing the knowledge and conducting training to ensure successful implementation of these items. The field trainer will serve as the county court training coordinator and is responsible for presenting training opportunities for all staff to comply with the continuing judicial education mandate, “COJET.” Last, the trainer also serves as a conduit to provide feedback and requests for assistance to the state level.
Given the ongoing automation demands of the courts, the Superior Court would like to continue the position of field trainer to coordinate training and support.
To continue the position, the Superior Court requested the Board of Supervisors’ approval on its Fiscal Year 2022 Field Trainer Grant Application for $25,000 at the April 20 BOS meeting.
The trainer program is a cooperative endeavor between the AOC and county trial courts. A trainer is a full-time, co-funded position designed to provide field support and training to various courts. The field trainer acts as a liaison with the AOC and delivers specific pertinent information to court managers and staff about forthcoming automation initiatives and projects.
The Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2022 Field Trainer Grant Application that will be submitted to the Court Services Division, AOC.
