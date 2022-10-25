The Gila County Board of Supervisors acted on two different grants to bring in funds for the sheriff’s office and Gila County Health and Emergency Management in tandem with Gila County probation.
The money for the GCSO is an Arizona Criminal Justice Commission Drug, Gang, and Violent Crime Control Grant.
The GCSO grant application to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission was for $719,390.15 to provide continued funding for the salaries and benefits of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force. Instead, the award was in the amount of $331,654 ($115,415 in federal funds, $133,324 in state funds and $82,913 in matching funds from the county’s General Fund). The money will provide continued funding for the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The supervisors agreed to ratify an application with the Department of Justice and approve DOJ Award in the amount of $916,986 for Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2025
The grant from the Department of Justice is to address opioid and substance abuse. This is an initial award that Gila County has received from the Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. Gila County Health & Emergency Management will work in tandem with Gila County Probation on allocating the grant funds.
Joshua Beck, acting director of the health department, said, “Mental health problems, homelessness, and drug-overdose levels are on the rise in Gila County. The death rate due to drug overdoses is approximately 49.9 per 100,000 population, which is the highest rate in the state. Fentanyl and fentanyl-combination overdoses are rising, with the drug’s apparent increasing accessibility.
“Education regarding opioid use is lacking, primarily because the stigma placed on opioid users is still very prevalent in this community.” He said Gila County Health and Emergency Management seeks to provide more education about Naloxone and the opioid epidemic to county residents and decrease the number of overdoses in the county.
“With increasing the education levels about the dangers of illicit drug use to the community’s youth, the importance of taking the correct dosages and medications to the elderly population, and working with all members of the community to increase Naloxone distribution levels, the number of drug-induced deaths will decrease.”
The health department will work in partnership with the Gila County Probation Office, Gila County schools, senior centers, treatment centers, and community stakeholders to increase the awareness of the ongoing opioid epidemic within their own community, protect the vulnerable populations in Gila County like the elderly and the youth, and work together to change Gila County for the better, Beck said in his presentation to the BOS.
The $916,986 allows Gila County Health & Emergency Management to provide opioid prevention education services aimed at the youth of Gila County. “Without this funding, we would not have the ability to expand upon our existing opioid programs,” Beck said.
