Electric, gas and propane relief funding is available now through Gila County’s Community Action Program for residents who meet low-income guidelines, or are experiencing unemployment or another qualifying hardship.
Eligibility guidelines for utility help: living alone and earning less than $2,061 gross per month or sharing your home with one more and earning less than $2,695 (and $3,329 if three household members).
If you have a question about eligibility, call local CAP office staff Elsa or Dorine in Payson at 928-474-7192.
Gila County assistance begins with a two-page application, which you can fill out online and email, download, or print ahead of time from the website tinyurl.com/CAPcanHELP which links to gilacountyaz.gov.
To get the application from the county’s main page, choose “Offices & Departments” and then click “Community Services” and then “Community Action Program.”
Or if you’d like to request a copy of this form by mail or email, reach staff by email to Elsa or Dorine at gilacap@gilacountyaz.gov.
If you don’t have internet access or a computer, call Community Action staff. For those without internet access, during weekday business hours, you’re welcome to call Community Action staff in Payson at 928-474-7192 to ask Elsa or Dorine about your eligibility for programs such as Low Income Home Energy Assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!