People standing on corners, holding cardboard signs reading “Homeless — Please Help” — the scene has become increasingly common over the past five years in Payson, Globe and throughout Gila County. Many yearn to help, local residents and agencies — but how? The simplest and most obvious, giving them cash, may be the least effective over the long run, explains Dorine Prine, Gila County Community Services.
“The situations with people holding those cardboard signs vary drastically. By giving them money, you are ‘putting a Band-Aid on the Grand Canyon’ — by offering temporary help with that cash or a meal bag from the nearest fast food restaurant.
“We need to provide assistance that offers the person a permanent solution to their issues so they can become self-sufficient. Far better is to donate to local charities, food banks and agencies. These all need funding to distribute the crucial services where they can have the largest and most lasting impact,” she said.
Prine and Malissa Buzan, her supervisor at Community Services, are just two of the most knowledgeable in Gila County on the subject of homeless people and services that can help. As director of Gila County Community Services, nearly 10 years ago, Buzan, Prine and teams of volunteers counted homeless residents of Payson and Globe-Miami during winter and summer — an effort the county has maintained for a decade. Neither Payson nor Globe have homeless shelters such as are available in Phoenix and Tucson. Gila County Community Services staff strives to arrange food and temporary housing for homeless people — along with helping arrange counseling for addictions or mental illness.
New this year is a once-a-month task force uniting elected officials with community leaders motivated to address homelessness. Starting late last winter with meetings that drew Gila County Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey along with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, the task force continues with a core group led by Buzan.
Continuum of Care
The new Homeless Task Force marks a concerted effort to organize a Gila County Continuum of Care — a coalition of community partners that can provide services geared to lift individuals from homelessness. Having a Continuum of Care marks a new and focused strategy to offer local and coordinated entry points where the homeless can be provided services, and where agencies can obtain data to track homelessness, which is essential to federal and state funding — and perhaps eventually providing shelter or seasonal cooling/warming stations to help the homeless survive the most severe weather.
Here’s an example: Gila County Community Services staff lead dedicated and caring volunteers for the annual “point in time” homeless count each January, and the more recent count in July that brings a summertime comparison.
The winter count was approximately 18, which marked an increase from 15 the previous winter. The summer count totaled 44, an increase from 32 the year before. So, it’s more than just anecdotal observation; our homeless population has been increasing over the years.
Get involved
The Task Force meets from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce. Meetings are open to the public. For details, questions or to be on the email list for fall and winter, contact Jake Gardner, 928-961-3312 or email jgardner@cbridges.com.
