Milder weather and spring flowers nudging you to get started on that carpentry or construction project you’ve been considering? How about developing land as an investment? Gila County Community Development staff sent a reminder this week that “we’re here to help” property owners and developers unfamiliar with county regulations and procedures.
Rim Country contractors were invited to a November free lunch and meet-and-greet with the county staff who review building plans and inspect properties; part of a continuing effort at proactive community outreach and awareness.
Now, with homeowners, contractors, and developers gearing up for spring and summer construction, Community Development Director Scott Buzan and his staff shared a concise “3 Questions” informational reminder below — plus an open-door invite to contact them with any questions (website links, email and phone number all below).
Question: Who should contact Gila County Community Development?
Answer: If you live outside town limits, in Gila County’s unincorporated areas, and wish to begin any type of construction on your property — or if your project will be in the designated floodplain — you will be asked to fill out a Pre-Development Information request prior to submitting for a permit. The completed form, along with a conceptual site plan, helps describe the scope of your project and where it will take place on your property.
After receiving the form and site plan, Zoning, Building Safety, Wastewater, Flood Control, and Grading and Drainage Divisions determine what requirements (if any) will be necessary. The end result being that you will know prior to submitting for a permit, just what each division will require. We have found that providing this information early in the process is both beneficial to the customer, and reduces processing time when submitting for a permit.
Editor’s note: View and download the pre-development information form conveniently online at gilacountyaz.gov; choose
“Community Development” under the “Document Center.”
“Our staff also invite property owners, business owners, and developers to schedule a pre-application meeting if they’re considering applying for a Use Permit, Conditional or Temporary Use Permit, Rezoning, Development Plan, Manufactured Home or RV Park, Zoning Variance, or Subdivision Plat. Benefits of this meeting are to:
• Familiarize the Community Development Department with the request
• Determine application requirements and familiarize the applicant with the review process and procedures
• Identify land use and development policies that may affect the outcome of the request
• Allow a cursory technical review at a conceptual stage to identity conflicts in objectives and to identify potential solutions for those conflicts
• Allow all county departments and divisions to provide input so that you will know what each requires up front and what will be required to proceed with your project
The applicant will need to complete and submit a Pre-Application meeting application, found in Community Development under Document Center at www.gilacountyaz.gov.
Question: The Roundup previously reported Community Development’s success with streamlining application reviews and turn-around time. What’s your goal here?
Answer: As beneficial as these services are, we understand they need to be done expediently. Our staff works hard at achieving our goal for five days or less to process Pre-Development Information forms and respond back to the applicant — and we track this closely, too — in fact during 2019 our team processed 443 forms, averaging 2.9 days for turn-around time. Pre-Application meetings are usually scheduled within two weeks of receipt of the application and can be done in person or by conference call. Since April of last year, our team has held 18 meetings. There is no fee for either of these services.
Question: Who are the key staff in Payson that customers will meet when they stop by with questions, or plans to review?
Answer: Community Development permitting staff is ready to provide you great customer service regardless if you’re a property owner, or business owner, contractor, Realtor, or developer. Deb, Terri and Tiffany in Payson are all qualified and willing to answer your questions. Give them a call at 928-474-9276 or stop by the Payson office at 608 E. Highway 260, between Fargo’s and the Majestic Mountain Inn. You’ll find additional information and most forms conveniently online at gilacountyaz.gov or email us at communitydevelopment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions or need links to documents online.
