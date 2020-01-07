Payson’s Warming Shelter should help with this month’s annual January census of local homeless, but volunteers are needed for the Jan. 21-26 tally. New volunteers are partnered with experienced outreach workers and service providers to hit the field as survey teams.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, but no experience is required — volunteers will be trained on the survey process as well as strategies for engaging with people.
To help with the count in your community, call Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192 or email dprine@gilacountyaz.gov
An accurate count is crucial this year, supporting efforts such as the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness with up-to-date numbers of homeless people — statistical information that will prove increasingly crucial during 2020 and 2021 with Gila County getting state and federal funding for local programs that can help lift Rim Country people in need of help from the cycles of poverty and homelessness.
To volunteer, or to share helpful and specific information about places where homeless people can reliably be found or camped in Payson, Pine-Strawberry, Star Valley, Rye and Tonto Basin call Community Action Program Coordinator Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192 or email dprine@gilacountyaz.gov.
