In an ongoing effort to keep residents informed, Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month, on KMOG Radio in Payson.

First up in January was District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen, followed in February by new Gila County Librarian Elaine Votruba and Payson Library Director Emily Linkey. (To read more about Votruba, search paysonroundup.com for the headline, “County Librarian Elaine Votruba talks about programs, services.”)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.