In an ongoing effort to keep residents informed, Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month, on KMOG Radio in Payson.
First up in January was District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen, followed in February by new Gila County Librarian Elaine Votruba and Payson Library Director Emily Linkey. (To read more about Votruba, search paysonroundup.com for the headline, “County Librarian Elaine Votruba talks about programs, services.”)
Next up is Gila County District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey. During his March 6 radio spot on KMOG, Humphrey plans to talk about such topics as the Tonto Creek Bridge, which is currently under construction.
In 2020, the federal Department of Transportation awarded Gila County $21 million to build the bridge. It was welcome news to Humphrey, who represents Tonto Basin and had traveled to Washington, D.C. to push for the funding.
“Successful approval of our grant application shows the value of the effort we’ve been making for years to educate Arizona’s congressional delegation about how essential this project is,” he said at the time. “This will save lives and help create infrastructure.”
Born in New Mexico, Humphrey spent most of his life in Gila County, which he calls home.
First elected in November 2016, Humphrey has served as District 2 Supervisor for more than six years.
He has been self-employed most of his life. Humphrey worked for the Gila County Road Crew and Fairgrounds before becoming a full-time taxidermist. He recently closed his construction company, Dream Pole Construction in Globe, after 24 years in business. As a supervisor, Humphrey represents a swath of Gila County that spans from Rye to Globe-Miami.
In his spare time, Humphrey pursues his passion for art, creating sandstone art with each piece hand-drawn, etched and burnt.
While some of his art can be seen in his office, most he donates to fundraising events that support local charities and community programs.
Humphrey is father to two daughters and grandpa to three grandchildren.
He wants his constituents to know that he holds public meetings in Tonto Basin, Roosevelt and Gisela, as well as a radio program on a regular basis.
“I answer all phone calls,” Humphrey says. “I work for the people.”
