District 2 Gila County Supervisor Tim Humphrey had a long list of concerns about the proposed maps prepared by the county’s Redistricting Advisory Committee. The supervisors held a Jan. 25 work session to review the maps and give input.
Humphrey raised an issue about a resignation letter submitted by Alfred Guerrero, a resident of his district and one of the appointed RAC members, dated from November, but only brought to his attention the day before the work session. Guerrero said the committee seemed in a rush and had insufficient information. He also said it seemed many of the members were acquainted with one another.
Humphrey wanted to know if any additional maps could be submitted and was told the deadline had passed, however he later learned the submitted maps could be altered. He also wanted to know the deadline for completing the redistricting process. Currently, it is July 1, however, efforts by Maricopa County leaders could change that. July 1 is also when the new map, approved by the supervisors, goes into effect.
Humphrey said from the looks of the proposed redistricting maps, he was being moved out of his district. He also referred to RAC minutes, which included statements about the properties he owned, and him moving from his current residence in Roosevelt to one of his other properties.
“These were all assumptions. No one called me to ask. My name came up quite a bit. If you have a question, ask me,” he said.
Humphrey also was concerned that it appears the district lines showed gerrymandering.
District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline said in the past Gila County has primarily been Democratic and the current board, once he and Humphrey were elected to serve with incumbent Tommie Martin, was the first time it was a Republican board of supervisors. Upon Martin’s death in December 2020 and the appointment of Steve Christensen to fill the vacancy it created, the board has remained Republican.
“My district has two reservations, which are mostly Democrat. It’s hard to say how shuffling districts might change that. It is a challenge,” Cline said.
Eric Mariscal, director of the Gila County Elections Department, reminded the supervisors the maps are not set in stone, they are from the advisory committee and there can be alterations made to them, but no new maps may be submitted.
All the maps change the boundaries of District 1 since its population has grown over the last 10 years. One of the guiding principles of redistricting is to keep the population of each district as equal as possible. Consequently, with the growth in District 1, parts of it must be moved into the other two districts to make the population more equal.
This suggested change involved moving the Zane Grey precinct into District 3. Another proposed change switched Gisela and the Hayden-Winkelman areas between District 2 and District 3.
As the Jan. 25 meeting was a work session, no action was taken on the maps, which were being presented to residents all this week at several public meetings in order to get their input.
The public may review the maps on the county website at gilacountyaz.gov.
