The Gila County Board of Supervisors had an update on the activities and plans of the Industrial Development Authority at a Sept. 28 work session.
The county formed the IDA in August 1972 and once it incorporated, became a separate entity.
The IDA serves to promote development by being the issuing agency for bonds for private economic activities. Fees from these bond issues are paid to the IDA, which uses them for other economic development activities.
The primary mission of the IDA is to secure and apply resources that promote the retention, expansion and attraction of business and commercial enterprises in Gila County and to expand employment opportunities.
The IDA has nine members, three for each supervisor district and appointed by the supervisors. District 1 members are James “Mac” Feezor, Tim Grier and Cliff Potts. District 2 members are M. Lisa Brazil, Stanley Gibson and Robert Pastor. Appointed from District 3 are William Marshall, Udon McSpadden and Jill Wilson. Executive director for the IDA is Sandy Palmer.
Palmer highlighted some of the IDA’s accomplishments over the past several years. The most recent success story is that of the Discover Gila County website, which the IDA attributes the county weathering the COVID-19 impact on tourism. The site helped the county maintain and possibly improve revenue from tourism.
The IDA got grant money from the Bureau of Reclamation, which will eventually lead to a community lake and improvement to one of creeks in the southern part of the county. It also worked with the USDA to offer small business training programs in northern Gila County.
She reported the IDA is pursuing several other grants — one for outdoor tourism efforts and another, two-part grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration Build Back Better funds to develop workforce training facilities in both the Globe and Payson areas.
“The Arizona Commerce Authority is doing an amazing job recruiting businesses from around the country and internationally. With all the new businesses flocking to Arizona, this is increasing the demand for qualified workforce and creating an opportunity for locals to seek education for quality jobs that are coming to Arizona.
“The Arizona State Director for Trade and Apprenticeship Programs had 60 spots for a construction trades program, and he received 780 applications. There were 720 applicants who wanted to enroll in the construction trades program that had to be turned away. We have two needs in Arizona: the need for skilled, qualified workforce and a need for a trade school program to educate and train the applicants that are currently being turned away,” Palmer said.
She said the EDA’s Build Back Better Grant promoted economic growth and diversification, education, job creating and expansion.
“Launching a trade school program with dormitories provides an opportunity for our local youth and residents to pursue education and training. It also creates industry diversification by drawing students from outside the area to relocate while pursuing their education/training,” Palmer said.
The trade school project will help create economic diversification for Gila County, she said.
“It will be a destination location for education and training. Students will relocate to the area creating a college town type vibe. More patrons for restaurants, shops, gyms and other services.”
This in turn, increases tax revenue by expanding the tax base.
