If you’re in the job market, bookmark gilacountyaz.gov as a browser favorite and see what new jobs Gila County is hiring for each week. Most recently posted — Payson Justice Court seeks a clerk, at a salary range from $29,247 to $40,214, with the same comprehensive package of benefits available to Gila County’s department heads. Minimum education required is a high school diploma or GED; applicants also need one year’s worth of court clerk experience and knowledge of case processing systems — or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
The job duties include customer service (in person and over the phone), providing policy and procedural answers to questions relating to civil issues and traffic cases; filing and correspondence; reviewing files; processing incoming civil and small claims cases; orders of protection, injunctions against harassment and forcible detainers and more. Read the complete job description at gilacountyaz.gov, to find all the listings, click links for Human Resources, and then Employment Opportunities.
Apply online or download the application PDF there, too.
More jobs with Gila County
• Road Maintenance/Equipment Operator for Public Works in Star Valley and also in Young, $30,563 to $42,024
• IT Support Specialist, $46,482 to $62,750
• Deputy Probation Officer I, $44,268 to $59,762
• Subcontracted Family Planning Nurse Practitioner for Health & Emergency Management (Fee for Service)
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $34,227 to $47,062
• Deputy Sheriff for the Sheriff’s Office, $47,896 to $64,659
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office, $72,099 to $95,531
• IT Systems Administrator (Globe), $53,808 to $72,641
• Judicial Assistant for Superior Court in Globe, $42,362 to $57,189
• Public Health Nurse in Globe, $48,806 to $65,888
• Part-time Inmate Counselor for the Sheriff’s Office in Globe, $22.35 to $30.17/hour
• Nurse at the Jail in Globe, $50,291 to $67,892
• 911 Dispatch in Globe, $34,227 to $47,062
