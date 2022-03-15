At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for bids for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill West Pond Repair. At its March 15 meeting, the board is being asked to award a $146,380 contract to InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc. of Mesa for the project.
InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc. has four weeks to complete the project. The time line begins once the company gets the notice to proceed from the county.
One of the requirements of a landfill in Arizona is specially lined ponds for runoff. The west pond at Buckhead Mesa Landfill, northeast of Payson, needs repairs, according to a county public works department presentation at the Jan. 4 meeting.
In November 2021, Recycle Landfill Management sent out an informal bid to repair the Buckhead Mesa Landfill west pond liner. Three years ago, for a similar issue, the bids came back around 84 cents per linear foot. The informal bid received in November 2021 was closer to $8.85 per linear foot. This cost of repairing approximately 1,200 linear feet of liner exceeds the informal bid process and we must ask to request to advertise a formal bid.
The west pond is one of three leachate ponds in the landfill. Gila County must do its best to get it repaired. In order to install the liner, the ambient temperature can’t be below 40 degrees, so most of the window is lost and it will be into spring before a contractor can begin on the repairs, according to the Jan. 4 presentation.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality reviews the groundwater and leachate monitoring report sent by an engineering firm semi-annually. Two leaks were discovered, and Gila County must enter into compliance as soon as possible.
Two bids were received by the due date of Feb. 2, 2022. There were irregularities and missing items in both bids. A consultation with the County Attorney’s office ensued.
The solution was to request that each company respond to the individual deficiencies in their bids and do so by a certain date and time. Only one company, InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc., responded with all the required information so the other company has been deemed unresponsive.
The Gila County Public Works Department director and staff recommend the award of the contract for a pond leachate lining repair to InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc. in the amount of $146,380.
The board meets at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 15 — to watch the meeting, go to the Gila County website and click on Board of Supervisors Live Feed.
