Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel appointed Gila County Probation Chief Steven Lessard as chair of the Committee on Probation Tuesday, June 8. Lessard has been a member of the Committee on Probation for five years. His two-year term begins July 1.
The Committee on Probation is a statewide committee that advises both the Committee on Superior Court and the Arizona Judicial Council.
The general goals of the Committee on Probation are to promote statewide standardization, consistency, and coordination of probation services and recommend evidence-based practices and programs that improve the quality and effectiveness of probation services.
The Gila County courts offered congratulations to Lessard on his appointment to this committee and the work of probation statewide to improve the quality of life in Arizona communities by providing hope, public safety, and evidence-informed practices to change offender behaviors.
