Gila County’s Homero Vela, assistant county manager, has worked for the last 18 months with partners on a strategic plan for broadband throughout Gila County. Partners in the project include Kimley-Horn, EntryPoint Networks and BPG Designs.
The group has been pulling together data, including possible costs. Vela and various partners provided the information to the Gila County Board of Supervisors at a March 30 work session, which included a two-hour presentation and a 44-slide PowerPoint program.
Vela stressed to the board that it could take up to five years to get a reliable and cost-effective broadband system in place. Once in place, it is at least a 50-year infrastructure improvement.
The county hopes that the project will increase redundancy, speed, reliability and lower costs. The goal is to build a network that is open to all internet service providers, is available countywide and allows users to opt-in or out.
The vision for the plan: create a countywide broadband district; BB District installs broadband infrastructure and makes it available, at a nominal fee, to internet service providers (ISPs); requires property owners to pay the costs of fiber installation — $4,000 (estimate) in either a lump sum payment or on a 20-year plan; the BB District operates and maintains the network via a monthly maintenance fee — $20/month (estimate); a third party manages software that allows online, real-time selection of ISPs.
To provide countywide broadband service, Vela said they need to address three things: the first mile, middle and last miles.
For the first mile, Vela said there was some discussion of the county building its own “first mile” to Phoenix, but the cost was prohibitive at $4.9 million, and because the project crosses federal lands it would take a great deal of time to do all the studies necessary — and money.
The best solution is to lease two “dark” lines in the fiber networks already in place from APS and SRP. Vela said the cost would be about $6,800 for each line. The catch with this option would require the county to pay for lines in Phoenix connecting to the utilities’ primary fiber network centers, he said.
The problem with working with Lumen, CenturyLink and Sparklight is they both dead-end in Payson, not providing the critical redundancy, or, in the case of Lumen, reliability.
The goal is to make broadband service accessible and affordable to everyone in the county. On average, residential customers pay $89 per month for internet costs and commercial users pay $141.
Were the county to lease lines from APS and SRP (it would have to work with both companies as SRP is in the south and APS serves the north), Vela said a diverse backbone fiber route connecting the leased lines would have to be built.
For the middle mile, Vela said currently the plan connects paths to fire stations and government buildings throughout Gila County. It would use major fiber distribution hubs within each identified location.
Currently, the identified major hub locations are: Payson — Sheriff’s Office, 108 W. Main St.; Globe — Emergency Management Office, 5515 S. Apache Ave.; and Tonto Basin — Sheriff’s Office, 28449 N. Hwy. 188. Additionally hubs would be at all 21 of the fire stations in Gila County.
The cost breakdown of building the middle mile to the county government and fire stations would be between $383,604 in Tonto Basin to $6 million in east Payson.
The proposed design for the last mile: connect fiber network service areas for regional areas throughout Gila County; design costs are based on 1/2-mile radius from fire stations.
Installation of nodes and pedestals — fiber routes from Fiber Distribution Hubs to nodes and fiber routes from nodes to the pedestals.
Vela said nodes can serve up to 200 homes or businesses and pedestals can serve up to six homes or businesses.
Estimated costs for construction of the last mile, from the node to the pedestal, would be $330,515 if the construction was underground, or $1,653 for the subscriber. If construction were aerial, the total cost would be $97,875 or $489 per subscriber. Vela said the subscriber cost would drop as the number of subscribers increased.
The Strategic Plan also explores funding mechanisms for the multi-million cost of the broadband system being discussed.
• A cooperative — A company that is owned and operated by the people who use its products and services and who benefit from what the company offers. The county would support a group of community and business leaders to create a co-op that would provide broadband service to county areas.
• A private-public partnership — The county would seek and establish a partnership with a private company to support the expansion of broadband, increase the resilience of the existing network, and lower the cost of broadband services.
• An improvement district — Special taxing district/area, usually created to fill a need and to enable the provisions of services in an area that might otherwise be limited from receiving those services. Property owners pay for improvements based on assessed, future benefits — either pay upfront or finance costs. Financed costs are covered by a bond. The county would assess property taxes until bonds are paid off.
Vela said one problem with creating a broadband/telecom improvement district is there is not currently an identified service that can be covered by an ID and it would require a change in state legislation.
It requires property owners to petition to the county for district formation and the district area determined by the interested community.
Another funding source is a variety of different federal grants and loans to build or enhance broadband service. Several were established in response to the COVID-19 crisis, but Vela said there is only one of them that might be applicable to the county — Unserved Americans from the U.S. Department of Commerce, it has $300 million available and does not require a match from a county successful in an application for funds. The Community Connect Grant, with $100,000 to $3 million available, is another possibility, it requires a 15% cash match; there is also a Broadband Loan and Loan Guarantee program, offering between $100,000 and $10 million and requiring 10% equity.
Additionally, President Biden just proposed a massive infrastructure program, which includes money for broadband needs.
Implementation strategies
1. Determine priority and best method to add resilience to first mile
• First priority — Work with APS and the ISPs to determine effectiveness of carrier hotel in Payson to add first mile connection to Phoenix via APS leased fibers.
• Second priority — Work with SRP to loop via Globe a redundant path back to internet point of presence in Phoenix and continue analysis of government facility loop for Globe area.
2. Survey communities for interest and commitment to build and pay for a fiber network.
• County and interested communities/ISPs work to develop shovel-ready network designs and costs.
• Utilize BPG cost models to develop conceptual costs — determine cost feasibility for the community.
• Full cost to Point of Presence in Phoenix to homes/businesses — first, middle and last mile.
• Cost based on cost sharing leased fiber lines to Phoenix. Prepare grant submittal to design/cost a shovel ready project.
3. County and interested communities/ISPs work on grant funding for middle mile using the fire district concept to extend the fiber network to the communities.
4. Concurrent Actions
• Sponsor legislation to allow Broadband Improvement Districts.
• Work to partner with ISPs.
• Support additional complementary projects across region.
Next steps
• Strengthen connection to Phoenix — SRP & APS connectivity.
• Community engagement & education through the website, www.connectgilacounty.com.
• Work on legislation for last mile.
• Pursue grant opportunities for middle mile.
• Build public safety backbone — Connect fire stations and county facilities.
• Incremental path toward full county connectivity.
