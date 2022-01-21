An Intergovernmental Agreement between Gila County and Pinal County for the maintenance of a Regional Mass Communication System was approved at the Jan. 18 meeting of Board of Supervisors.
The Everbridge system is the Regional Mass Communication System and is the county’s primary notification platform used in emergency situations.
Presenting the issue to the supervisors, Paula Horn, with the emergency management arm of the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department, said currently the Everbridge system has 31,000 clients. The free service provides area alerts to those registered via their preferred means of contact: phone, text, etc. She said there are multiple ways for residents to sign up for Everbridge.
The system was initially discussed in 2015 and included Gila and Pinal counties, as well as Graham and Greenlee counties as the East Region. A State Homeland Security Grant Program funded the project starting Jan. 1, 2016.
The original IGA was approved on Jan. 19, 2016. Since that time, Greenlee and Graham County have both withdrawn from the IGA; however, Gila County and Pinal County remain and still receive a discount for purchasing as a region instead of individually. The IGA was informally extended from 2017 to 2018. This is an additional one-year extension.
