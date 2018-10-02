Malissa Buzan, Gila County Community Services director since 2012, was recently re-elected to a two-year term as president of the Arizona Community Action Association (ACAA), a statewide nonprofit organization that unites communities to eliminate poverty through community-based initiatives and solutions.
A lifelong Gila County resident and Miami High School graduate, Buzan has spent the past 24 years engaged in direct work and advocacy to address the issue of poverty in the community. She also serves as Gila County Community Action Program and Housing Services manager, a position she has held since 2009, and was previously Housing Services and Program manager from 2003-2009.
“Malissa has and continues to be an important voice in the effort to address poverty and stop it before it starts,” said Arizona Community Action Association Executive Director Cynthia Zwick.
“Her leadership, expertise and experience are tremendous assets to the people of Gila County and the state of Arizona.”
Also on the ACAA Executive Committee are, Kathy DiNolfi, vice president, A New Leaf / Mesa CAN, Mesa; Debbi Embry, secretary, Tucson Urban League, Tucson; Sandra Mendez, treasurer, Maricopa County Human Services Department, Phoenix; and Norma Gutierrez, executive committee member, Southwest Gas, Phoenix.
For more information about ACCA, visit www.azcaa.org.
