The Gila County Board of Supervisors is facing the hard task of filling the vacancy created by the recent death of Tommie Cline Martin, longtime District 1 supervisor.
County manager James Menlove said, “Arizona Revised Statutes §16-230 stipulates that Martin’s peers on the Board of Supervisors will appoint a successor from her same political party (a Republican), to serve through the 2022 midterm elections.”
He said they would take action after the New Year, which brings the traditional election-year swearing-in of leaders chosen during the November election. However, the District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, BOS chair, and District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey went into an executive session at the Dec. 15 meeting of the BOS to seek legal advice regarding filling the office of District 1 supervisor.
No action can be taken in an executive session, if action is necessary because of the session, it must be conducted in public. No action was taken once the supervisors returned to the regular public meeting.
