Rim Country contractors are invited to get acquainted with Randy Pluimer and his quick sense of humor tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 3, during an informal lunch hour forum. Pluimer is Gila County Community Development’s new chief building official. For those who can’t attend, we caught up with Pluimer for this short profile:
Q: Tell us about your work for Gila County — describe what you do and what you find enjoyable or challenging about this work?
A: My title for Gila County is chief building official, he smiles and adds, that title and $5 gets you a cup of coffee at Starbucks! I’m responsible for the building department. I review plans as needed, conduct inspections in the field, assist customers at the front counter and work with other Gila County Community Development staff. I enjoy meeting people, either at the counter or in the field, and working out a solution to problems that sometimes arise during the planning and construction process.
Q: What’s your background — how did you learn this trade and get certified?
A: I began my career in the United States Marine Corps, 7th Engineers, constructing buildings to very exacting tolerances — and then proceeding to blow them up and see how the structure would react. I was certified through the Army Corps of Engineers; following military service I went into concrete pumping and loved it, but also knew that as I got older I would not be physically able to drag the hoses around. Three decades ago I was pumping grout at an apartment building and the hose plugged-up, and that means a lot of physical work to unplug. There was a guy sitting down laughing at my situation. I asked what he did for work and he said he was an inspector. That very night I was signed up to take my first UBC certification test. Now 32 years later I have 18-plus ICC certifications and have inspected everything from a Tuff Shed to a building larger than 40 stories. Prior to Gila County, for the past 13 years I was the building official for the City of Prescott; and for 14 years prior to that I worked in Las Vegas on mega resorts.
Q: What’s a common misconception about your work; about your office?
A: Well, one myth I’d like to dispel is that we sit around trying to think up new codes to enforce! This department works very hard at customer service, while also being one of the regulatory departments in the county. Our purpose is not just to help the current owners, developers, and contractors — but also the future owners and their kids. We manage many different tasks here, everything from property public record requests to code enforcement; zoning, permits for buildings and construction projects — even ensuring compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. I’d also like everyone to know that I have an open-door policy — whether for staff, contractors, owners or elected officials. I prefer dealing with a problem sooner, rather than later. And I am willing and able to make decisions on the spot when needed.
Q: Please introduce readers to your family!
A: I’m married and we’re approaching our 30-year anniversary; we have four kids ranging from 11 to 25 years old. Plus five dogs — that is, when there are no puppies — from a five-pound “Pomsky” to a 180-pound Great Dane named Moses. We enjoy four-wheeling when we have the free time.
Q: What’s one of your favorite things about working here in Payson?
A: Gila County staff are great; it can be a cliché to say your office coworkers are like family — but I actually do observe that here. To give you an idea what I’m talking about: the other day I dropped off a vehicle at the shop; my ride got delayed, and while waiting there a lieutenant from the Sheriff’s Office saw me and offered a ride — and he barely knew me!
Note: Find applications and forms, documents and regulations at gilacountyaz.gov/government/community_development; where you can also read more about code enforcement, building safety, wastewater, planning and zoning, flood plain and more. Randy Pluimer can be contacted by phone at 474-9276 or email rpluimer@gilacountyaz.gov.
