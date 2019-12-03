Gila County Animal Care & Control reminds pet owners to keep dogs and cats up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and preventive care.
Happy Tails Mobile Vet helps four-legged patients in Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry and also Payson every week with a wide range of services — at the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson each Wednesday; Tonto Basin IGA Market on Thursday; and Ponderosa Market in Pine on Friday.
Confirm details and read the patient arrival policy at happytailsmobilevets.com so you’re aware that to protect both pets and vet staff, dogs must arrive leashed and properly controlled during their visit. Cats must be in a carrier or on a leash. Surgeries take place in the morning. Drop-off for surgery is during the 30 minutes after opening. Surgeries must be scheduled ahead of time, call 928-235-7385.
Pets are seen for non-surgical care from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as walk-ins.
Services include annual exams, vaccinations, microchipping and medication prescriptions; surgeries include spay/neuter, growth removals, wound repair, dental cleanings and extractions, bladder stone removal, enucleation.
Happy Tails Mobile Vet offers lab work, too: complete blood counts, metabolic panels, heartworm tests, fecal exams, urinalysis and cytology.
Questions? Call 928-235-7385; read more at happytailsmobilevets.com.
