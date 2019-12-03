Owners or operators of the county’s 400 food facilities, 40 hotels and motels, 27 pool and spa facilities on nine children’s camps must renew operating permits with the Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management by Dec. 30.
Notices are mailed each fall giving business owners more than two months’ notice before they need to renew operating permits.
To paraphrase the statute: “On January 1st of each new calendar year, any establishment that has not submitted an application, and the annual fee payment ... is out of compliance and is considered to be operating without a license. To avoid this, please be sure to submit your application and payment before the December 30 deadline.
“Establishments that have not renewed their application by the deadline will incur a late fee.
“Additionally, in early January the health department director will review establishments operating without a license for immediate compliance.”
Questions? Contact the Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management staff in Payson at 928-474-1210 or in Globe at 928-402-8811; please call ahead if you need to pre-arrange to meet with staff.
Read more about staff and programs at http://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/health_and_emergency_services/health_services/index.php
