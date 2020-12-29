Well Payson residents answered the call. At least to fill out their census forms. Payson residents had the highest self-response rate in the county.
That is according to Tammy Parise, U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist-Arizona, who made a presentation to the Board of Supervisors Dec. 15. She gave a recap of the 2020 Census and presented a certificate to the board for the county’s efforts in encouraging residents to self-respond to the census.
She told the BOS the national self-response rate was 67%, higher than the projected 65.6% and the 2010 response rate, which was 66.5%.
This was the first time nationwide census participation was available online. Parise said, “There was no downtime and no data breaches. The average response time was just nine minutes.”
She said 79.86% of responses were via the internet; 18.3% were by mail; and 1.85% were by phone.
Arizona had a 64.1% self-response rate. Gila County’s rate was 42.4%. Payson had 64.7% of its residents take part in the self-response census; 56.3% of Globe residents participated; 48.3%, Star Valley; 38.1%, Miami; 30.1%, Winkelman; 24.5% Hayden.
While the census response period has closed, there is more to do with the 2020 Census: state population counts should be released by Dec. 31 and this will be followed by redistricting counts in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!