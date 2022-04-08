Tonto Village is getting a 199-foot multi-carrier wireless telecommunications tower on Hellsgate Fire District property.
Due to a lack of alternative sites because of topography and other factors, the fire district property was chosen to provide the best coverage for the residents, non-residents and the district.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a request for a conditional use permit for the tower and an accompanying building.
The tower will bring cell service to the dead zones around Tonto Creek at Kohl’s Ranch, as well as to the area of Tonto Village. One of the carrier units can be dedicated to public safety use.
The property is approximately 0.72 acres. Besides the proposed tower, a 55-foot by 14-foot multi-tenant building will be constructed on the site to store equipment for the tower.
The proposal received substantial support from residents of the area, as well as endorsement from the fire department.
Hellsgate Chief Morey Morris told the Board of Supervisors the lack of cell service has delayed HFD response to emergencies in the past, so the tower and service provider will improve the services to residents and visitors. It will enable first responders to stay in contact with one another, which is also a critical factor when providing emergency services, Morris said.
