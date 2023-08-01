A new free series of four parenting classes begins this week for new parents, parents-to-be, even babysitters or grandparents and other caregivers who would appreciate a helpful tune-up and tips for parenting. The best part? Classes are taught conveniently online via Zoom, and it’s easy to sign-up by email to StephanieM@AZYP.org, or connect at facebook.com/azyppayson or call Stephanie at 928-224-8451. Arizona Youth Partnership’s free online series of four parenting classes are sponsored by First Things First. Classes are taught online for the convenience of taking them at home – or in your local library where internet access is provided. Stephanie Miller has unique insight as a teacher – her first experience with First Five classes was as a young mom and enrollee. “I remember the anxious moments when my son started his first year of kindergarten. Was he ready to start school? Did I nourish his brain enough academically to be on track with his future classmates? Would he be compassionate enough to recognize the feelings of others or communicate his feelings? Would he be courageous and kind?”“That first day of school for my little guy brought so many emotions that I had to process all at once. But, on that first day of kindergarten, my little guy was more than ready. With his backpack on (that seemed two sizes too big for such a little one), his freshly packed lunch, and all the excitement in the world, he was ready. Me though, after navigating the parent drop off, a quick hug and kiss, and shouting ‘Have the best day EVER, I love you!’ I realized that my little boy was no longer so little. I sat in a parking lot and cried realizing that at five years old, my little guy was finally ready for school. I did it. And although there is no parenting manual, there is a guide that helped me along the way. That is why as a mom who is raising a child in the same community I grew up in, I am so thankful I get to be a guide to other parents/caregivers raising children from birth to five years old. “With this series of four active parenting group classes you will see that so many of the parents have similar experiences. That parenting is tough at times, and even seasoned parents will learn something new or have advice for other parents. We are able to provide these classes to all of Gila County residents, including Pine/Strawberry, Payson, Tonto Apache Tribe, Young, Tonto Basin.
“In addition to these FREE active parenting classes, we are able to provide a free car seat to those that complete the classes, as well as free diapers. As of May 2023, I am also a Child Passenger Safety Technician, therefore the Free car seats that I provide, I am able to teach the parents how to properly install their car seats.”
