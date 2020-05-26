Rim Country visitors illegally parking on Houston Mesa Road soon will be cited. The Gila County Board of Supervisors May 19 approved posting red and white “No Parking Any Time” signs along about three-quarters of a mile of Houston Mesa Road. The “No Parking” area runs from just east of the First Crossing day-use area to just past the Water Wheel day-use area.
The area has yellow and black “No Parking” signs posted, but they are ignored and there is no way to enforce them, said Steve Sanders, director of Gila County Public Works, who brought the issue to the BOS.
“Using the red and white signs will allow sheriff’s deputies to issue citations for illegal parking,” he added.
The illegal parking along the road on the weekends has created a public safety problem.
A traffic count from 2019 showed the average daily traffic to be 2,842 vehicles, reported Sanders. That number explodes during the summer and on weekends. Houston Mesa Road provides access to numerous communities north of Payson in the unincorporated area of Gila County. The road also provides access to the Tonto National Forest and the East Verde River.
“The river has become a destination for residents from all parts of the state. Due to the popularity of the location, the county has found that numerous people park along the road with no consideration to other users of the road, oftentimes creating a one-lane road. Emergency vehicles are having a difficult time navigating the road due to vehicles along the roadway,” Sanders said.
He then shared an excerpt from a recent email from the Fire Chief of the Water Wheel Fire District, “On Saturday I counted 27 vehicles parked on both sides of the roadway, narrowing the usable traffic lanes to less than two, and completely blocking the entrance and exit driveways. On Sunday there were more than 30 vehicles parked in the same manner. This weekend, if there had been an emergency in the recreation area there would have been no way for emergency vehicles to access the parking lot and would have meant we would need to park in the roadway, totally closing Houston Mesa Road to north and southbound traffic for a period of time up to three hours if we had to carry someone out to an ambulance.”
Sanders said the Payson district ranger for the Tonto National Forest supports the no parking request and stated in a recent email, “No parking on both sides of the road manages user pressure/overflow so that I can safely open all of the day-use parking lots back up. The level of site visitations on the forest this spring is pretty incredible, and we are limited on personnel and PPE for recreation management. I’d rather have folks in the parking lot, but without enforceable No Parking, the high volume of users from a full lot and roadside parking exceeds our capacity.”
Sanders told the supervisors, “Establishing a no parking area along this portion of Houston Mesa Road will improve access to the users of the road and provide a safer road for the public and emergency responders in the area. The establishment of a no parking area will allow law enforcement agencies to enforce the no parking area.”
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd told the board everything related by Sanders and the Water Wheel fire chief is what his deputies have been dealing with for the last several weekends. “None of them like going out there, but they all know it’s something they have to do,” he said. Shepherd added, this past weekend, May 16-17 the situation became somewhat confrontational.
District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, chairman of the BOS, asked if there was any way the county could work with the Forest Service to provide adequate parking.
Sanders said the way things stand that is not a likely possibility. The area is very steep and the drainages would make it difficult to expand existing parking. It is also below a burn scar that could create a situation similar to that which resulted in the tragic flooding deaths a couple of years ago.
District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey asked if a material pit near the area could be developed and then when it was exhausted turned into a parking area. Sanders said most of the material in the area is not the quality his department needs for its work.
“There ought to be a way to work with the Forest Service to address this,” Cline said.
County manager James Menlove asked if the Forest Service has done any engineering for additional parking areas. Sanders said he had not heard of any, but he would ask.
Shepherd said what is happening along Houston Mesa Road and up at the Fish Hatchery Road near Kohl’s Ranch is exactly what had to be dealt with at Fossil Creek until the permit system was implemented. He said he would like to see something like that put in place for the Forest Service areas clogged by Valley traffic.
