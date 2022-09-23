michael o'driscoll

Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Health & Emergency Management, is now one of two assistant managers for Gila County, filling the vacancy created by Homero Vela’s retirement earlier this year.

 Gila County

Stepping into the vacancy created by Homero Vela’s retirement, Michael O’Driscoll, director of the county’s Health and Emergency Management Department, was recently promoted to the post of assistant Gila County manager.

Gila County scored a spotlight in the national news in 2020 when it was the first in the United States to speedily vaccinate first responders and front line workers — then proceed to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to county residents.

