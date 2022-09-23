Stepping into the vacancy created by Homero Vela’s retirement, Michael O’Driscoll, director of the county’s Health and Emergency Management Department, was recently promoted to the post of assistant Gila County manager.
Gila County scored a spotlight in the national news in 2020 when it was the first in the United States to speedily vaccinate first responders and front line workers — then proceed to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to county residents.
O’Driscoll said this accomplishment was a notable highlight in his career as Gila County’s director of Health & Emergency Management, but it was just one among many achievements over three decades.
“Public Health and Emergency Management have been my career — and I’ve been asked to move up to Gila County’s management team, joining County Manager James Menlove in leading Gila County forward,” said O’Driscoll.
His duties as assistant county manager are oversight of the Health & Emergency Management Department; Community Development Department; and the Facilities Management Department.
“My career has taken me in unexpected directions that have brought leadership opportunities that broke through the traditional silos of public employment. My crosscutting work in environmental health brought invaluable experience in building codes, water and wastewater, planning and zoning, and code enforcement,” he said.
As the leader of Gila County’s Emergency Management team, O’Driscoll faced a flurry of declared emergencies, from wildfires to floods, and even severe snowstorms. Just in the last few years, he has steered Gila County through four of the largest 11 fires in Arizona history: both the Telegraph and Mescal fires of 2021, the Bush Fire in 2020, and the Woodbury Fire in 2019; serving as the incident commander or public information officer for each of the fires.
“Opening the new Gila County Animal Care and Control facility in 2021 added so much depth to my knowledge of facility operations, finance, and the bonding process.
“My work on the aftermath of the 2021 wildfires, and subsequent flooding, built and developed relationships with the Public Works division through the drafting and utilization of funding made available through House Bill 2001, where I approved projects of over $10 million. These projects include coordinating with the Public Works division on mitigating and maintaining culverts and bridges, roads and water crossings, emergency repairs, and private property debris removal. Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic led to an influx of over $7 million in funding that solidified my experience in fiscal management, budgeting, and human resource practices. The diversity of my career has permitted me the experience and fortitude to be prepared for the role as assistant county manager. If my career has taught me anything about change, it is that, if you are not riding the wave of change ... you’ll find yourself beneath it. “I’m committed on this road of public service and travel it with integrity, passion, and understanding.”
O’Driscoll had served as director of Health & Emergency Management for Gila County since 2011, and he has over 30 years of experience in emergency management, environmental health, public health and emergency preparedness.
Beginning his public service career in Santa Clara County, Calif. in 1989, O’Driscoll progressively rose through the ranks, holding critical positions at DuPage and Kane counties in Illinois before joining the leadership of Gila County. During his time in Arizona, he has served as 2014-2016 president of the Arizona Local Health Officers Association; was awarded, and completed, the prestigious National Association of City and County Health Officer Associations Survive & Thrive fellowship (2013); and has served on the state-level Homeland Security Council. O’Driscoll continually seeks out connections and opportunities to participate in agenda-setting and legislation that benefit local residents.
Over the past decade, with Gila County, O’Driscoll was integral in resolving public health issues for the residents involving vector-borne diseases; food-borne outbreaks; ground water contamination; and hazardous materials complaints, just to name a few. As public health director, O’Driscoll spearheaded Gila County’s vaccine community response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, coordinating contact tracing efforts, creating, and implementing streamlined vaccination protocols, which led Gila County to become the first local health department in the U.S. to begin vaccinating the general population of residents. Additionally, he led the Epidemiology and Communicable Disease Division through the COVID-19 pandemic as an incident commander and public information officer, earning Gila County the 2021 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties for “COVID-19 Response.” The division was also awarded a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for “outstanding and invaluable service to the community” for Gila County’s COVID-19 response.
Presently, O’Driscoll’s deputy director of Health & Emergency Services, Josh Beck, is serving as the department’s interim director.
