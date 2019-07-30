With the Town of Payson no longer paying for recycling bins in town, residents looking to drop off recyclables will have to drive to the Buckhead Mesa Landfill.
Gila County has moved its recycling bins for paper and plastic to the landfill.
The county moved the roll-off bins from offsite locations last week after continued dumping of garbage into the bins, which rendered the bins’ entire contents unrecyclable, according to county officials.
Recycling and Landfill Manager Kenny Keith reminds Rim Country residents who want to recycle, that cardboard is no longer accepted in the paper bin.
Newspaper, magazines, office paper and standard U.S. mail are acceptable in the paper bin — but dispose of loose papers, not those bundled or bagged in plastic bags, which can clog machinery at the recycling center.
The bin for plastic is limited to empty plastic bottles for drinks (water, soda); no detergent bottles or other plastics are accepted.
Don’t dispose of plastics contained within bags — plastic shopping or trash bags can clog and damage recycling center machinery.
Gila County said it moved its recycling bins to the landfill where they can be monitored because household trash and unacceptable items continued to contaminate entire loads of recyclables.
Residents who wish to recycle paper and plastic drink bottles are encouraged to continue to use the bins at the landfill — but pay close attention to what’s acceptable in the bins.
Over the past decade, nearly 10,000 tons of paper have been diverted from county landfills and hauled to a recycler in Scottsdale — and Gila County’s recycling efforts have added one month per year to the life of the landfill by reducing the annual volume of garbage hauled there.
Bins are located at the landfill at 1321 E. Buckhead Mesa Road.
Summer and winter hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday; closed Sundays and holidays.
Questions about recycling? Call Buckhead Mesa staff at 928-476-3350 or email landfill@gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!