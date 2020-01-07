Connect with representatives from dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents at an informal lunch during Payson’s once-a-month Inter-Agency Network meeting.
The next gathering is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. in Payson.
These meetings are the second Thursday of each month. “Guest speakers each month update the group on services they provide, or teach us about programs and resources available,” said Dorine Prine, of the Gila County Community Action Program.
The guest speakers Thursday, Jan. 9 are Ryan Vernick, Continuum of Care Coordinator with the Arizona Department of Housing, explaining the annual Point in Time Count scheduled for the week of Jan. 21 and Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey along with Pastor Neal Worthington and Skyler Brice, with updates on the Payson warming center and Payson Homeless Initiative.
There’s time toward the end of the meeting for everyone to share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance.
The meetings provide a great way to network and build collaborations and make it easy to meet people who make a difference, have an effect, and represent the community and residents.
For more information, call Elsa Bobier with the Gila County Community Action Program at 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!