Volunteers with Payson Outreach to the Homeless have started to collect and distribute food, winter clothes and warm blankets, hygiene packets and more to local homeless.
Organizers invite everyone who wishes to help to attend their next meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Those who are unable to attend, but would like to donate, volunteer or support the effort to help Payson-area homeless make it through the coming winter months, can contact Pastor Allen Mann by email at gospelmann@gmail.com; call the office phone, 928-474-9279 or cell, 928-978-5277; or connect at facebook.com/ponderosabible.
