The county’s new building in Payson will be known as the Gila County Tommie Cline Martin Complex.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution brought to it by county manager James Menlove at its Feb. 1 meeting.
In his presentation to the board, Menlove said, “Martin was first elected to the Gila County Board of Supervisors in 2004 and served four distinguished terms in office.
In November 2020, she had been re-elected to serve an additional term, but died in December before she could be sworn in for a fifth term.
“She was a third-generation Gila County native, born and raised in Payson and Star Valley. Her upbringing in a ranching family inspired the pursuit of a 25-year career in natural resources management, a career that developed her expertise throughout the American West, western Canada, northern Mexico, Somalia, and Ethiopia in eastern Africa.”
Menlove continued, “Martin was passionate about protecting forested communities, spearheading the development of the Northern Gila County Wildfire Protection Plan, promoting Firewise communities, and building innovative infrastructure, such as the nationally acclaimed system utilizing strategically placed, helicopter-accessible water bladders to deploy a rapid response to suppress emerging forest fires.
“She was also passionate about promoting environmentally-sound forest industries in Arizona, serving as a longtime leader in the partnership that led to the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and often cautioned stakeholders, ‘You can let it earn or you can let it burn,’ as she advocated for common-sense solutions to improve the health of our forested lands.
“Her expertise, friendly demeanor, and collaborative style earned her the confidence of county elected officials in Arizona and across the country, leading to her selection for prestigious leadership positions, such as president of the County Supervisors Association of Arizona, president of the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization, president of the Western Interstate Region of the National Association of Counties (NACo), and chair of NACo’s Public Lands Steering Committee.”
He said, Martin always demonstrated an unselfish dedication to serving and improving the lives of the people of Gila County, the state of Arizona, and the residents in public lands counties across the United States. Her hard work, honesty, humility, and humor will continue to influence countless people as a positive example of selfless service to Gila County.
“A plaque in Tommie’s memory shall be created and displayed prominently on the Gila County Tommie Cline Martin Complex, signifying this dedication,” Menlove concluded.
He told the board a certificate of occupancy was issued Monday, Jan. 31 and elected officials and staff would join the assessor and record’s personnel in the building during February. However, the large meeting space cannot be used until the parking area to the west of the building is completed, and that cannot take place until temperatures rise. Menlove said the work on the parking lot should be done by mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!