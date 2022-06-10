The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved at its June 7 meeting a rezoning request that enables the Pine Creek Lavender Farm to expand.
The company purchased adjoining property to the north of the Lavender Farm in December. It is zoned residential one density and the owner requests the zoning be changed to transitional residential district.
The change allows the Pine Creek Lavender Farm to expand its land base, agri-tourism activities, and parking area on the property. The subject property is at 4269 Pine Creek Canyon Road, Pine, Ariz., and is owned by Javelina Sky Development LLC through managing member Terry Gorton.
The additional land and zoning change would make expansion of existing operations possible, along with continued use of the property’s existing home with some of the following as potential uses: VRBO, host dinners, farm store expansion, farm café and bakery, cooking school, private residence, festival staging area and other relevant agribusiness tourism uses.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously, 7-0, to recommend approval of the rezoning application with six conditions on April 21.
• Javelina Sky will abide by all local, state, and federal laws that apply. Javelina Sky, LLC., through managing member Terry Gorton shall obtain any local, state, or federal permits that are required by law.
• A Development Plan Application shall be submitted and approved for all commercial uses prior to the use.
• A Temporary Use Permit shall be applied for and approved prior to any special events being held as stated in Gila County Zoning Ordinance.
• Any proposed structure or use in the floodplain or floodway portion of the property shall require a permit from Gila County Building Department and Flood Control District.
• All signage shall comply with the Transitional Residential District.
• All lighting shall comply with the Gila County Outdoor Light Control Ordinance and Transitional Residential District.
Transitional Residential zoning’s intended purpose provides for flexibility in land use where a mixture of residential and light commercial is beneficial and where the uses are in harmony with and will result in a minimum disruption to the surrounding area.
In reviewing the rezoning application for recommendation, staff considered the land use will be compatible and harmonious with the legal neighboring uses.
The surrounding land uses are primarily residential, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the existing Lavender Farm. The properties in the area are larger lot sizes, ranging from 1 to 5 acres in size, which provides open space and a natural buffer between land uses.
The Gila County Comprehensive Master Plan seeks to enhance opportunities for the development of low-intensity cottage industries and craft commercial uses next to SR 87. The plan identifies non-residential uses to be along primary transportation routes, which include SR 87 and Pine Creek Canyon Road up to Hidden Pines Loop.
No increase in traffic is expected. The owner is proposing to remove the fence between the properties, improve the ingress/egress onto Pine Creek Canyon Road, and add 12 parking spaces.
The existing Lavender Farm has been operating since Development Plan approval in October 2017. To date, no complaints have been received against the operations. A revised Development Plan will need to be submitted and approved prior to use of the subject property.
The subject property is served by a private well. Additionally, the previous owners had the property connected to the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District (PSWID). The new owner intends to use the well for irrigation and the PSWID water for public uses.
A septic is installed for wastewater disposal. The Gila County environmental engineering manager has stated that he has no objection to the rezoning, however specific types of uses have different wastewater loading rates and the septic will need to be designed based on additional uses. Public restrooms will need to be provided for commercial uses.
The property owner lists benefits for rezoning the property, include safety, local jobs, agricultural growth, and revenues. Additionally, the lower portion of the subject property will be left in its natural state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!