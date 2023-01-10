The Gila County Board of Supervisors gave its approval to an application for a new liquor license for Pinewood Tavern in Pine.
The establishment was opened several years ago by Michael Dahling, and it is still owned by Pine Time, LLC. This entity’s shareholders are member Dahling Family Revocable Trust, with 51%, and Jason Michael Brown, member and shareholder, with 49%. Dahling is also the manager of Pinewood Tavern.
Camila Alarcon, who is the tavern’s tenant, seeks the new liquor license.
To get the license, the applicant must have approval by the local government – the county in the case, as Pine is unincorporated – before the state liquor board decides on issuing a license.
As part of the county’s review prior to the matter coming to the BOS, several factors are considered. A notice is posted providing nearby businesses and residents an opportunity to make an objection to the license. The BOS was told there was no written opposition.
Additionally, an internal review is conducted by the Planning and Zoning Department, Health and Emergency Management Department, and the Treasurer’s Office. The department heads and elected officials confirmed there are no pending issues relevant to their area of responsibility.
The action by the supervisors is a recommendation to the state whether to grant or deny the license. Its approval is a recommendation to approve the license request.
