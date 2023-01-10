The Gila County Board of Supervisors gave its approval to an application for a new liquor license for Pinewood Tavern in Pine.

The establishment was opened several years ago by Michael Dahling, and it is still owned by Pine Time, LLC. This entity’s shareholders are member Dahling Family Revocable Trust, with 51%, and Jason Michael Brown, member and shareholder, with 49%. Dahling is also the manager of Pinewood Tavern.

