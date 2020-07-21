The fate of a 34-foot, three-story home in Whispering Pines comes to the Gila County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 28. The home is under construction in an area where zoning codes restrict homes to 30 feet and two stories.
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission, at its June 18 meeting, voted 5 to 2, with 1 abstention and 1 commissioner absent, recommending that the BOS deny the homeowner’s conditional use permit (CUP). The supervisors will address the issue at a July 28 meeting.
Neighbor complaints led the county to discover the violations, according to Scott Buzan, director of Gila County Community Development. He said the violations were because of an oversight error by community development staff when reviewing the plans for permit approval.
The property owners, Levi, Mike and Debra Luster were contacted about the issue in April 2020 and were told that a conditional use permit (CUP) would be needed to allow the proposed building height and number of stories. The Lusters agreed to apply for a CUP and that no stop work order was issued because of the property owners’ cooperation, Buzan said.
The CUP has required multiple meetings: a community meeting with area residents held May 16 and two public hearings, one held May 21 and the other June 18. All three have been contentious.
Buzan provided background regarding the Luster property at the May 16 community meeting.
He said they approved an Administrative Variance in July 2018 to allow a 10-foot front yard setback for a proposed single-family residence where 20 feet is required. He explained that several conditions existed on the property that warranted the change, including the fact that a majority of the property is within a floodway, to keep 100-year-old apple trees and that the septic system was already in place.
The variance became effective in August 2018 after they received no appeals. Many of the residents protesting the construction said they had received no information about the variance. The documentation for the issue shows letters were sent to eight of the neighboring property owners and were dated July 12, 2018.
Buzan explained that in August 2019, building plans were submitted to the Community Development Department and they issued a permit in October 2019 for a two-story, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence with an attached garage and open and covered decks.
He stated that it was discovered in April of this year that the structure exceeded 30 feet and is three stories. He clarified that the Gila County Zoning Ordinance permits 30 feet in height and two stories unless approved through the CUP process.
Buzan said the building setbacks were confirmed and approved during the footing inspection conducted on Nov. 7, 2019 and that the property lines were strung which was a requirement. He confirmed that the building height and number of stories was missed in the review of the building plans.
He explained the Planning and Zoning Commission hears CUP requests and can approve the CUP, deny it, refer it back to staff or approve it with conditions. It then goes to the Gila County Board of Supervisors for final approval. He said neighbors have a chance to speak at all the meetings, including the 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!