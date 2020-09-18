The National Association of Counties (NACo) Live Healthy Prescription, Health & Dental Discount Program is a no-cost program available to all member counties, and since Gila County is a member — available to all residents. The Live Healthy program is not insurance, but provides relief to uninsured and underinsured Americans who face growing health costs by offering three ways to save:
• Prescription Drug Discount Card — Provides average savings of 30% for residents — and their pets — along with instant rebates on 69 common prescriptions.
• Health Discount Program — Includes a 24/7 telemedicine service and access to discounts on vision care, LASIK & PRK vision procedures, hearing aids and screenings, prepaid lab work, prepaid diagnostic imaging and diabetic supplies.
• Dental Discount Program — Discounts on most dental procedures, including checkups, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canals, extraditions and dentures.
Residents can visit www.LiveHealthyCard.com or call 877-321-2651 to find locations. For information on prescription discounts, call 877-321-2652. For information on health and dental discounts, call 877-573-2395.
Frequently asked questions
What if I already have insurance?
The Live Healthy Discount Card works for medications that aren’t covered by your insurance plan. It can also work if your plan covers less than the Live Healthy Discount Card.
How much will I save?
Savings vary depending on the purchase, but you can expect to save instantly.
• Prescription medications: Residents save an average of 30% and up to 75%.
• Dental: Save up to 50% on most dental procedures at over 11,000 dentists and specialists, including checkups, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canals, extractions and dentures.
• Vision: Save 35% on the price of eyewear frames. Additional discounts include exams, lenses, accessories, contact lenses and more.
• Hearing: Save 35% on the price of hearing aids, and receive complimentary screenings.
• Diabetes: Get a variety of discounts on prescription and over-the-counter diabetes supplies.
• Prepaid lab work: Save up to 70% on a wide variety of lab testing services.
• Prepaid diagnostic imaging: Save up to 75% on MRI and CT scans at more than 2,900 radiology centers nationwide.
• Telemedicine: Unlimited calls with a clinician at no cost with no consultation fees.
Can I use it when I travel out of town?
Once you have your Live Healthy card, you can use it at any of the more than 66,000 participating pharmacies nationwide.
