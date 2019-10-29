The days of cramped quarters are finally behind the probation department in Gila County — at least in Payson.
The staff working on top of one another at the county complex on West Main Street moved into a new office at 112 West Cedar Lane Saturday, Oct 19.
The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, but probation officers work all hours in the field, according to Steven Lessard, chief of the county’s probation department.
“The new space will allow for more flexibility in offering services to probationers and their families. The facility was deliberately designed so we can offer group and individual counseling services on-site during the day and in the evenings,” he said.
While the department has more flexibility with the new space, it will maintain current staffing, Lessard said.
“We only add staff when our probation or diversion numbers go up to or past the statutory caseload size limits of 65 to 1 for adult probation; 15 to 1 for adult intensive probation; and 35 to 1 juvenile standard probation. We are using current staff to run the Teen Center.”
The Teen Center portion of the facility is yet to be completed, Lessard said. He expects it to be ready for use in November, but the staff is still working with teens.
“We still see kids on probation and diversion in the Teen Center setting before it opens.” Lessard explained, usually starting at 2:30 p.m. each day.
Once completed, the Teen Center portion of the building will provide high school students access to a computer lab (with tutoring in the future), pool tables, ping-pong, video games, movies, a music room, and other activities, he said.
“From a Juvenile Probation perspective, we have a Hope Room designated for individual and group counseling for kids and their parents. We also have a Respite Room for law enforcement to drop kids off that are not eligible for detention, but need a 24-hour cooling-off period.”
Lessard added any juvenile in respite is supervised, “We have detention officers available that work graveyard shifts and we have juvenile probation officers and managers available on-call.”
He said a grand opening is planned for January.
