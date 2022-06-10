The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning the sales office building and adjoining property in The Portal, Pine Creek Canyon Unit IV subdivision at its June 7 meeting. The property at 6373 W. Ruin Hill Loop Road, Pine, Ariz., Parcels A1 and A2, are owned by Douglas McCafferty.
McCafferty wants to turn the sales office into a personal vacation home and construct residential homes on the adjoining property. In order to do this, McCafferty needs the zoning changed from Commercial Two District to Transitional Residential District.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, on April 21, 2022, voted, 5-2 (2 members abstaining), to recommend approval of the rezone application with 6 conditions.
• Douglas McCafferty shall abide by all local, state, and federal laws that apply. Douglas McCafferty shall obtain any local, state, or federal permits that are required by law.
• Douglas McCafferty shall provide a will-serve letter for water and wastewater from the Pine Creek Canyon Domestic Water Improvement District prior to issuance of building permits.
• All lighting shall comply with the Gila County Outdoor Light Control Ordinance and Transitional Residential District.
• A Development Plan Application shall be submitted and approved for commercial uses allowed within the Transitional Residential District prior to the use.
• All signage shall comply with the Transitional Residential District.
• All structures must be site built with conventional foundation and harmonious with legal neighboring uses.
The current zoning allows residential use when the primary use is commercial; however, the owner’s plans eliminate any commercial use, so rezoning is necessary.
Transitional Residential District zoning provides for a degree of flexibility in land use in “transitional areas” where residential and light commercial uses would be beneficial and in harmony with and will result in a minimum disruption to surrounding uses. The TR District is used to create a transitional zone between residential districts and commercial or industrial areas. Residential uses are allowed in the TR District.
McCafferty’s proposed uses align with the TR District and with the existing subdivisions located within proximity of the subject properties.
Also, the TR Use District allows for a residence as a principal use without the need for an established business.
Land uses in the general proximity of the subject properties are mainly residential.
