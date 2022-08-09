More than 11 years ago, then Superior Court Judge Peter Cahill and County Manager Don McDaniel, Jr. requested that a Courthouse Security Committee be formed to improve courthouse security.
A host of security improvements were made and this week, staff asked the sitting board of supervisors to approve a request for proposals to provide additional security measures.
The team in 2011 identified and addressed issues such as employees, vendors, issuance of badges to prospective jurors, elevators, and courthouse doors.
A surveillance system was installed in the Globe Courthouse in FY2013 and in FY2014 an X-ray machine and magnetometer were installed.
Gila County currently had a security contract with CBI Security, which expired July 9. Gila County has had the contract since 2018 and the contract is up for renewal and subject to go out for bid.
The Globe and Payson courthouses, as well as the Tommie Cline Martin Complex in Payson, require security at the entrances. This bid will ask for proposals to support two armed guards at primary locations and an option to support a third location on a case-by-case requirement.
The Tommie Cline Martin Complex in Payson provides public access to the Board of Supervisors, County Manager, Recorder, Assessor, and Treasurer offices. Gila County’s new facility is set up to support a multitude of community events, including elections and jury trials, when the need arises.
A security checkpoint has been established at the main entrance with a magnetometer. Gila County will require armed security guards to support courts at this location.
The county needs to hire a security contractor to staff the entrances to the courthouses in Payson and Globe.
All public and non-county employees are required to enter the courthouses through the main entrances. The goal of the county is to have two armed guards posted at the main entrances of each of the Payson and Globe courthouses and the Tommie Cline Martin Complex from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The annual cost to the county is approximately $205,000 a year based on previous contracts and the increase in the minimum wage over the past few years.
District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen said since the new county facility opened in Payson, there have been no trials held there and he questioned the necessity to have two guards on duty from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. five days a week.
He suggested the request for proposals to state the security would be needed at the new facility only when jury trials were taking place there.
The board approved advertising for security contract proposals.
