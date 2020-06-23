The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a tentative 2020-21 budget of $118.6 million June 16. It will adopt the final budget on July 14.
“The budget is $400,000 less than last year,” Mary Springer, finance director, told the BOS.
Budget manager Maryn Belling told the board they based the tentative budget on the following priorities:
• No increase in the primary property tax rate of $4.19
• Operate within property tax and other current revenues
• Maintain public service levels
• Provide a balanced budget
• Continue Capital Improvement Plan — in Payson: multi-purpose complex and site improvements, Payson Health Department Building, Sheriff’s Office and Administrative Office renovation; in Globe: Animal Care & Control Facility, Adult Detention Building improvements
The presentation to the BOS included a breakdown of the property tax. While the primary property tax rate of $4.19 per $100 of assessed valuation is the same as it has been for 11 years, a property owner’s tax bill also includes a secondary tax rate. There are two “special” districts all property tax bills include: 0.2425 for the Gila County Library District and 0.1000 for the Fire District Assistance Tax. Those two items added to the primary property tax rate total $4.5325.
Depending on where the property is located the tax bill also includes a school district tax, a rural fire district tax, street light district tax, and sanitary district tax, plus the taxes levied by incorporated cities and towns. These tax rates are set in late July or early August, Belling told the BOS.
The presentation showed the county’s total property tax levy amount in 2019-20 was $23.6 million; it expects $25 million in 2020-21.
A pie chart in the presentation showed 34% of the county’s revenue comes from property tax and 34% is from special revenue. The Federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes money, which is paid on all the federal and tribal lands in the county on which there is no property tax, accounts for 6% of the total revenue. State shared sales tax revenues and vehicle license taxes represent 7% and 2% respectively. The county’s excise tax provides 3% of its revenue and other sources account for 11% of funds available.
The county spends 45% of its budget on the courts and law enforcement; 37% on general government; 7% contributing to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and the Arizona Long-Term Care System; 2% on community development; and 5% on other.
There were a number of challenges and opportunities that factored into developing the 2020-21 budget, Belling explained.
The budget reflects a decreased revenue stream due to COVID-19 in the following categories: an anticipated 23% drop in both state shared revenues and the county excise tax, plus a 5% to 10% decrease in other revenues.
Among the opportunities to mitigate the impact of a drop in revenue are:
• $2.9 million in AZ CARES Act funding
• Review of all vacant positions and fill only as necessary to support mandated services and COVID related response
• No new full-time equivalent positions overall
• Manage capital expenditures for cost and timing
• No increase in health insurance costs
• Operating budgets to remain flat
• Budgeted tentative salary adjustments based on timing of economic recovery
Springer told the board that when it adopted the county’s strategic plan several months ago it included responsible resource management. “Everyone took that to heart and that has made it possible to bring you this budget.”
To review the budget presentation, go to gilacountyas.gov; click on the Board Agenda icon at the lower left side of the page and then click on the June 16 agenda; open the budget item and then open the attachment. You can also listen to the recording of the meeting.
