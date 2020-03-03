Public access to computers where people can self-report and complete their 2020 census, once the census website goes live after March 12.
• Payson Public Library 328 N. McLane Road. Hours: Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• EAC-Payson library, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!