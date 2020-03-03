This right, part of the Miranda Warning, is one of the pillars of the U.S. legal system — and this month Gila County Superior Court is recruiting qualified attorneys to provide legal representation to indigent defendants.
Who can apply?
The most basic and minimum requirement is to be a licensed lawyer and member of the Arizona Bar Association; once that prerequisite is met, applicants will be ranked on a variety of criterion ranging from years of experience, to references/recommendations, and criminal specialist certification.
Points will also be awarded for willingness to travel to Payson and Globe, and willing to accept appointments in various case types.
Examples cited in the request for qualifications range from adult felony and misdemeanor charges to juvenile delinquency/incorrigibility, direct appeal and post-conviction relief.
Proposals are due by March 12; contracts that are approved will begin with the next fiscal year on July 1. Review the complete 18-page request for qualifications at gilacountyaz.gov then click links for Offices/Depts, then “Finance,” and then “Procurement,” then “Current Bids/RFP.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!