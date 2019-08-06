Editor’s note: This guest editorial was contributed by Payson resident Annemarie Eveland, an outdoors writer and longtime friend of the Reevis Mountain School of Self-Reliance, located in the Superstition Wilderness west of Roosevelt Lake. The recent Woodbury Fire threatened the school, its gardens and buildings. Our thanks to Eveland for this update about a cherished and iconic place in Gila County.
“We returned from Globe after dark and were horrified — terrified — to see what looked like a wall of fire coming down the canyon of Campaign Creek. When we learned the blaze was less than a mile from our farm, a sinking feeling came over us. How could our farm survive such a blaze?”
This is how Peter Bigfoot and Jacqueline Anderson, recalled the night sky ablaze with fire; fearing for their historic and iconic Reevis Mountain School of Self-Reliance northwest of Roosevelt Lake. It’s a place where many have learned wilderness survival, worked the gardens and unplugged for a weekend or longer stay.
The night of June 18 Peter posted on Facebook: “Beloved friends, yes, we are in the line of fire. This is like getting ready for battle as we watch the enemy advancing for attack. Seeing the flames was more impactful than the relentless billowing smoke that had been burning our eyes, noses and throats the days before as we worked frantically cutting and clearing huge brush and trees to create a firebreak around irreplaceable buildings. We felt the fear and adrenaline that one might (feel) in facing a potent enemy.”
By that time U.S. Forest Service firefighters had been at the Reevis Mountain School for three days, working tirelessly to create a firebreaks; crews of 15 to 18 firefighters working at any one time — braving triple-digit heat.
A Hotshot team from Globe rigged water tanks to sprinklers and powerful pumps designed to wet down and save structures.
The Woodbury Fire made history, growing into the fifth largest Arizona wildfire of all time. Planes dropping retardant couldn’t stop it; the most hazardous canyon terrain was too steep for firefighters’ safety. Containment lines were drawn on a map, back-burn fires lit on the edges of properties to help prevent the wildfire from destroying ranches and homes — Roosevelt Lake area residents prepared to evacuate livestock — and themselves.
Reevis Mountain School
Author and ethnobotanist Peter Bigfoot founded his School of Self-Reliance in 1980. He has spent the past three decades teaching people to survive in the wilderness, grow their own vegetables — heal with herbs — and live in ecological harmony with the land.
He’s no stranger to challenge and hardship. Many have read his 1976 account of a mid-summer trek: 85 miles across an unforgiving stretch of the Sonoran Desert in record heat. He brought no food or water; carrying a compass, map and camera to document his trek. The only sustenance he allowed was what he could forage or drink along the way.
In an era before cable TV made worldwide stars of desert survivalists, Bigfoot’s book about his trek brought fame and followers seeking to learn desert survival — inspiring him to found Reevis Mountain School of Self-Reliance. Students learn his singular blend of botanical knowledge, survival skills, natural healing — all with a focus on spiritual mindfulness. Farmers markets offer an occasional chance to meet Peter Bigfoot and buy fresh produce from Reevis gardens — or his famous herbal remedies.
Preparing for fire
Firefighters visited the Reevis farm three times during the second week of June, as the fire spread — and on that third day advised residents to prepare to evacuate, but not before a commendable effort by U.S. Forest Service firefighters to protect buildings.
Bigfoot spent his Father’s Day working with firefighters to save “his baby.”
Forest Service crews cut brush and reduced hazards. With nonstop arduous work, huge amounts of brush were cleared and all flammables were corralled in one large and open spot in the garden.
Fire lines were dug on rocky mountain cliffs above the school and back-burns conducted in searing heat to create safer zones.
Evacuation plan
Next step: transport chickens, roosters, turkeys and a goose to a neighboring ranch and safety; send away two cats with a school intern. The fire burned down the School House Yurpee (a hybrid yurt-tepee shelter); killed 12 fruit and nut trees of the 100-plus trees in the orchard; melted irrigation lines that fed water to the community house, garden, vineyard and orchard; leveled fence posts and destroyed the building supplies corralled together.
The good news — Essential buildings escaped the flames: the historic community house, the Boulders and Pine Cabins, the stone bathhouse, and the stone Power House.
The restored historic pioneer farm home is adjacent to an acre of organic garden and greenhouse that feed Reevis School residents and raise money at the farmers markets. The resident flock of chickens and turkeys enrich the farm with their chorus.
What started the blaze?
The Woodbury Fire was first reported about five miles northeast of Superior in the Tonto National Forest — unsurprisingly listed as human-caused. A representative of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, told me, “We’ve had 701 wildfires this year; 672 of those were human-caused.”
Incident Management Lead Delores Garcia, added, “It was not easy saving Reevis.”
Carrie Templin at Tonto Forest Public Affairs said, “The firefighters did a great job creating that fire protection setup.” Templin added that their regional office in Albuquerque had pre-arranged fire season resources in Arizona to be prepared with additional engines and crews stationed in vulnerable areas, available quickly and locally. Type 3 teams were already on alert when the Woodbury Fire began, and responded quickly.
Templin expressed her agency’s appreciation to the federal, state, county and local responders who united in this effort with whatever help they could bring.
Watch for BAERs
Teams are now assessing the scale of damage and planning erosion-control projects. The BAER (the acronym for Burned Area Emergency Response) is a highly trained team assisting in the aftermath of wildfire to help protect and preserve the land.
To help with the recovery make a donation. Reevis Mountain School is a Division of PAAK Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Visit reevismountain.org and select the fire recovery donations button to contribute. To donate by mail make checks payable to PAAK Foundation with a memo for “RMS Fire Recovery Fund” and mail to Reevis Mountain School, 7448 South JB Ranch Road, Roosevelt, AZ 86645.
Another way you can help? Enroll in a class or volunteer to help with cleanup and restoration.
