Gila County Public Health is sponsoring a drive-thru flu clinic at High Desert Middle School in Globe from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 8. Need more incentive to drive over and protect yourself ahead of flu season? All participants have a chance to win a grand prize 50-inch LG smart TV, thanks to a generous donation by Haven Health. There are also gift cards and gift certificates from other gracious donors including J & R's El Rey Cafe, Guayo's On The Trail and Guild Consulting.
There are three ways to win: earn one ticket just for showing up, or two tickets if you arrive with proof you've already had a flu shot, and three if you "drive-thru" and get a shot.
Influenza (the flu) is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses infecting nose, throat and lungs - infection spreads through the air when a person who has the virus sneezes, coughs, or speaks.
Flu season runs from October to May. Gila County Public Health Department staff advises getting the flu shot as early in the season as possible.
The flu can come on suddenly. Symptoms include fatigue, body aches and chills, cough, sore throat, and fever. Animals can get the flu too. An average of 5 percent to 20 percent of the U.S. population contract the virus. The flu results in 31.4 million outpatient visits and 200,000 hospitalizations every year. The 2017-2018 flu season was known as the deadliest in decades - 80,000 died from the flu, with more than 900,000 hospitalized. Sadly, 185 pediatric deaths were reported to CDC, 80 percent of those young victims were children who did not receive the flu shot.
For questions or more information about Gila County Public Health programs and outreach can be found on Facebook - search keywords ‘Gila County Health and Emergency Management’ or email healthservices@gilacountyaz.gov or call staff in Payson, 928-474-1210 or in Globe, 928-402-8811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!