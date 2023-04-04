The Gila County Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 4. Distribution of FY 2022-2023 Secure Rural Schools and Communities Funds (forest fees) is on the agenda.
Gila County Superintendent of Schools Roy Sandoval and Nick Montague are making the presentation.
At this time, the amount to be received is unknown. The request before the board is to apply distribution of funds as in years past using the same percentage splits:
• Roads – 2.15%
• Schools – 77.93%
• Gila County Education Service Agency –19.92%
Secure Rural Schools and Communities funding provides assistance to rural counties negatively affected by unrealized revenues from publicly held lands. Funds generated have been used for schools and roads — to create employment opportunities, maintain current infrastructure, and improve the health of watersheds and ecosystems. Additionally, 20% of Gila County’s total allocation goes to a regional Resource Advisory Committee for distribution. The remaining 80% of the funding is allocated to the Board of Supervisors for distribution and use by Roads and School Districts.
In past years, the Board of Supervisors has allowed the distribution of a stipulated amount to roads, and the rest to school districts by a formula that provides a base amount for all districts and additional amounts based on forest acreage and student enrollment of each district.
