Melanie Mendez, Gila County’s new recycling and landfill manager, brought three items to the Board of Supervisors Jan. 3 regarding expansion of the Russell Gulch Landfill in Globe.
She said the landfill will reach capacity in one to two months.
It was recommended the board approve a $2.8 million contract with Meridian Engineering Company of Tucson to expand the landfill.
Through the years the Recycling and Landfill Management Division saved revenue to prepare for a new sedimentation pond and lined cell construction at the Russell Gulch Landfill. Three existing buildings require demolition prior to construction. The abatement will be completed following National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants rules for asbestos and lead.
Mendez said the asbestos is gone and demolition is taking place. County staff will remove the buildings and pads prior to construction. One building — known as the bike shop, will remain as the landfill office, she said.
Mendez’s report to the BOS stated, “This project is being expedited due to the unforeseen Fire/Flood in 2021 and 2022. By (the) engineer’s estimates it is imperative we begin construction as soon as possible or we may have to begin transporting trash to Buckhead Mesa Landfill.”
It is anticipated construction will be completed in 100 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed, which should bring the project to an end in April 2023.
There is a possibility that some materials from the Globe landfill will still have to be transported to the Buckhead Mesa Landfill northeast of Payson. These materials — debris from the severe fires and floods, along with green waste generated by the county clearing brush from creeks, are currently stored on the portion of the landfill that must be used to stockpile the dirt required for the expansion.
Mendez asked the supervisors to authorize advertising for bids to chip and haul green waste from Russell Gulch and to also advertise for bids to take solid waste from Russell Gulch to the northern Gila County landfill.
The county must transfer waste removed from a landfill to another facility that meets federal and state requirements.
Supervisor Steve Christensen, Dist. 1, said $2.8 million seemed an excessive amount of money for the expansion project. Mendez and county manager James Menlove explained, the amount was quite a bit less than originally anticipated. To meet all the Environmental Protection Agency requirements and the cost of materials at the time, the project was expected to cost $5 million.
Supervisor Woody Cline, Dist. 2, said he did not like “these last minute deals. I’d like more information.”
The award to Meridian passed 2-1, with Cline opposed.
The requests to advertise for bids on transporting green waste and solid waste to Buckhead Mesa were approved.
All the supervisors expressed a desire to have more information about the projects, but told Mendez they did not blame her. She came into the job with the situation with Russell Gulch already pending.
