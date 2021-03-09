The normally smooth process of selling bits and pieces of property after no taxes have been paid on it ran into a few bumps at the March 2 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
The property is West Grace Lane, off North McLane Road in Payson, and the total lien amount on this parcel is $3,708. Cynthia and Andy Romance submitted a sealed bid for the property with the understanding they would be responsible for the road’s maintenance as several other property owners use it. The bid submitted was $1,000.
One of the property owners is Roy Sandoval, Gila County superintendent of schools. Speaking as a property owner, not a county elected official, Sandoval told the supervisors it is a private road and he and several other property owners had paid about $2,200 a few years ago to have the road re-paved. The property owners paid for the original paving about 20 years ago, he said.
He complained about selling the property for $1,000 when he and his neighbors had paid twice that to have their share of the road paved.
The supervisors were concerned at what level of maintenance would the prospective buyers maintain the road. They also wanted to hear directly from the Romances.
Public Works Director Steve Sanders was not at the meeting to answer additional questions the supervisors had.
The item was tabled in order to get additional information.
