More than $7 million in proposed road projects over the next four years were presented to the Gila County Board of Supervisors at an April 26 work session.
The projects include everything from the Tonto Creek bridge and repairing infrastructure and bank stabilization needed from the fire ravaged areas of the southern part of the county to making improvements to roads in northern Gila County.
Funding for the work comes from the federal and state government, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the county’s half-cent excise tax.
Tonto Creek Bridge
The Tonto Creek Bridge Project will construct a new bridge across Tonto Creek and improve some existing roads. The county and the residents of Tonto Basin have been working to make this project a reality since the early 1980s.
The project is expected to cost the county $1.35 million between Fiscal Year 2022 and 2026. The total cost is currently $23.9 million from both a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant and local funds. Construction is expected to start in fall 2022 and be finished by fall 2024.
Tom Goodman with Gila County Public Works said due to endangered species in the area, brush and debris cannot be cleared from the construction area until around October of this year.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey, D-2, said Brenda Barton is working to get legislation passed to provide $3 million to the project.
Northern Gila County projects
Gisela Road
A northern Gila County project is replacing the pavement on a portion of Gisela Road. The road will likely need to be reconstructed due to its age and condition. Money has been budgeted to begin design efforts. Additional money has been budgeted for the actual improvements. The total cost is estimated to be $960,000 of county excise tax funds, with design completed in fall 2022, with construction finished by summer 2024.
Houston Mesa Road
Houston Mesa Road is also one of the proposed projects and includes adding 5-foot wide paved shoulders, installing a centerline and shoulder rumble strips and adding curve warning signs. The cost of design and construction is estimated to be $4.4 million from both Highway Safety Improvement funds from the state and the county excise tax. Design is scheduled for FY 2023, with construction in FY 2024.
Control Road
The Control Road is another project. The work includes beginning at SR 260 the existing paved portion of the road will have centerline and edge line rumble strips added. The next 1.75 miles of gravel road will be a double chip seal (24 feet wide) with centerline and edge line rumble strips installed. The total cost is estimated to be $4.8 million, with funds coming from both the Highway Safety Improvement Program from the state and the county excise tax. Like the Houston Mesa Road, project design is scheduled to start and finish in FY 2023, with construction in FY 2024.
Gibson Ranch Road
The Gibson Ranch Road project involves reconstructing select portions of the road that are failing, plus patching of the existing roadway and a chip seal coat.
Design efforts are underway at a cost of $100,000, and expected to be complete in FY 2023; and $800,000 has been budgeted for construction, which is expected to be complete in FY 2025.
Mesa del Caballo
Mesa del Caballo Phase 3 is another northern Gila County road project. It includes removal of existing pavement and underlying base material and replacing that with new base material and asphalt. The total cost is estimated to be $1.16 million, with work completed by FY2026.
Other northern Gila County improvements are planned for the Tonto Village Access Road and the roads within the community, Strawberry, Ox Bow, Upper Round Valley, and Fossil Creek.
