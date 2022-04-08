Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies could soon wear body cameras, joining other departments who have already adopted the technology, like the Payson Police Department.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors Tuesday accepted a $102,000 grant for body cameras for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit. The grant requires a match of $102,000.
GCSO Undersheriff Matt Binney told the board that the body-worn cameras are critical to both law enforcement and members of the public to improve the civility of police-citizen interactions and enhance citizens’ perception of police legitimacy and transparency for Gila County.
Aside from documenting encounters with the public, body camera technology would also help officers more accurately record what they see at accidents and crime scenes.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office will use the funding for 85 body-worn cameras, evidence management software, a server, warranties, and related equipment. Officers will be trained on the policy and the use of the equipment.
The body cam system the GCSO is purchasing includes the cameras, software and a means to provide the footage with the reports submitted to the county attorney’s office, which will make it easier to determine if changes should be filed. In the past, getting video to the county attorney has been cumbersome.
Other GCSO business
The sheriff’s office also asked the board to approve a grant application for overtime and two unmarked patrol vehicles. The request was approved.
The board also accepted an award from the Arizona Game & Fish Department for a new boat and trailer for lake patrol services.
