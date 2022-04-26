The Gila County Sheriff’s Office presented its 2021 Annual Report at the April 19 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
The report is a general overview of the activities performed by the GCSO in 2021. Criminal justice is a large portion of the county’s budget. Due to its high cost, the GCSO administration said, “We feel that it is our responsibility to produce an accounting of our activities,” according to the documentation provided by the BOS before the report’s presentation.
The sheriff’s budget for 2021 was $14.5 million, and it brought in $1.1 million in revenue and another $808,904 from special revenue sources. Combined with the cost of the county’s court system, the two entities receive 45% of the entire budget.
Sheriff Adam Shepherd’s opening statement in the report discussed the difficulty created in staffing and the service of the GCSO due to the impact of the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The employee crisis brought many of our service bureaus to the brink of critical staff levels, and we know this was a source of inconvenience to our citizens,” Shepherd said.
The department in FY 2021 had 146.75 budgeted positions. The report did not expand to include the number of positions that were unfilled, but in late 2021, staffing shortages forced the county jail in Payson to close for several days.
The number of positions for each bureau is: administration, 14.75; patrol, 49; dispatch, 16; detention, 60.50; detention health, 6.50. Patrol is allocated the largest part of the GCSO budget — $6.2 million; detention costs are $4.4 million; with $910,231 in expenses for detention health; dispatch expenses are $1.5 million; and administration is $1.5 million as well.
The GCSO is assisted in its work by volunteers, and according to the report, saved taxpayers $735,592. Volunteers include the Gila County Sheriff’s Dive Team; Gila County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue; Gila County Sheriff’s Reserve Posse; Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Squad, Inc.; and Northern Gila County Emergency Response Team.
Over the course of the year, the GCSO made 985 total arrests with 431 misdemeanors and 363 felonies. There were 82 DUI arrests with 51 misdemeanors and 17 felonies. Nearly 500 citations were issued (493), the majority — 266 — were for civil traffic issues; 157 were issued for criminal offense.
The Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force recovered $33.2 million (street value) in drug and drug-related seizures. The bulk was from fentanyl seizures, which totaled $30.2 million and accounted for 14.4 billion micrograms — billions.
Methamphetamine seizures were a distant second at 109.43 pounds with a street value of $2.5 million.
Other seizures: 12.31 pounds marijuana, $103,050; 5.19 pounds cocaine, $127,500; 1,185 grams of heroin, $177,110; 131 doses of prescription pills, $3,930; 213 grams hashish, $26,350; and 1,691 items of drug paraphernalia, $35,091.
The task force also conducted 916 interdiction stops; 315 drug arrests; 41 non-drug arrests; 374 agency assists; 3 marijuana eradications; 114 knock and talk; 25 search warrants; and identified 82 gang members. It seized 39 firearms, valued at $13,950 and three vehicles. Stolen property returned included five vehicles, a motorcycle and 49 items stolen from residential and commercial burglaries.
More stories based on the GCSO 2021 Annual Report will be published in the future.
