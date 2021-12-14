The Gila County Sheriff’s Office has received a $93,886 grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for its 800 mhz Radio Project.
The Board of Supervisors approved the agreement for the funds at its Dec. 7 meeting.
The grant will purchase eight P25 Control Stations, 13 mobile and portable radios, four IP224 dispatch interfaces and antennas and cabling for the towers to upgrade the sheriff’s office radio system throughout Gila County.
The GCSO is working toward upgrading the radio communications to an 800 mhz spectrum, explained Lt. Tim Scott.
“The communications center currently provides radio and dispatch service for the Globe Police and Fire departments, the Tri-City Fire District, the Tonto Basin Fire District and all GCSO patrol countywide.
Radio communication countywide is imperative to the safety and well-being of all first responders. With the vast area of Gila County and the mountainous terrain, communications can be a significant hindrance in getting correct and reliable information to those in the field and back to dispatch.
The ability to have better communication with all public safety responders is of utmost importance. Personnel from each agency will feel more at ease knowing the communications system is more reliable in the current environment and they will be heard when needed.
Scott said part of the equipment in the grant will help the GCSO purchase lapel mics. With these devices, deputies will not have to go back and forth to their vehicles to communicate with dispatch, instead the important contact is immediately at hand on scene.
