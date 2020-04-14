The Gila County Sheriff’s Office saw an overall drop in calls last year, but an uptick in the use of its digital tools.
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd and Sarah White, with GCSO Administration, presented the office’s 2019 annual report to the board of supervisors April 7.
Shepherd highlighted the use of the GCSO Smartphone app, saying it was downloaded 12,458 times and opened 710,978 times. He added there were 24 anonymous tips received through the app that assisted law enforcement investigations.
He told the board that the GCSO Facebook page had 10,211 followers and 9,614 likes.
“The newly installed video visitation system at the jails was used 54,494 times remotely via mobile devices or home computers,” he said. Visitors, using tablets provided by the GCSO, made 7,713 contacts.
“Video visitation offers a secure method for inmates to visit with family and friends that is not labor intensive for detention staff. By providing visits over a video connection, they maintain the safety and security of the jails as there is no contact between inmates and visitors,” Shepherd said.
Activity overview
Comparing the 2019 report to the 2018 report, the GCSO had a drop in activity. For 2019, there were 30,603 patrol activities, with 31,382 in 2018. The total calls received in 2019 was 46,454; that number was 55,652 in 2018.
The total number of arrests dropped from 1,631 in 2018 to 1,547 in 2019. Arrests for driving under the influence jumped with 66 in 2018 and 135 in 2019. There were also more collisions, 185 compared to 165, and more citations, 1,842 in 2019 and 1,332 in 2018.
The report broke out the activity for the Town of Star Valley that the GCSO contracts with for law enforcement services. The total calls for service in Star Valley in 2019 was 2,526, which is an increase from 2,045 in 2018. The number of reports taken for Star Valley in 2019 was 2,024, while in 2018 there were only 260 reports. There was also a dramatic increase in collisions, 51 in 2018 and 130 in 2019, and in citations, 149 in 2018 and 241 in 2019.
Staffing and budget
The GCSO saw a slight bump in budgeted positions from 2018 to 2019; there were 152 in 2018 and 157.25 in 2019. The dispatch bureau benefited the most from an increase in personnel — it had 19 positions in 2018 and for 2019 that number went up to 25. That quarter of position went to administration, upping it from 17 to 17.25. The patrol bureau lost a position, going from 49 in 2018 to 48 in 2019.
The GCSO also had a budget increase from 2018, when it was $11.6 million, to 2019’s $13.4 million.
Look for future stories on the GCSO’s annual report for 2019-2020.
