With so many Forest Service roads in Rim Country, the Forest Service needs help to patrol them all.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors June 21 approved a modification to a Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement between the sheriff’s office and the Forest Service.
Through the agreement, the GCSO will be reimbursed $74,800 for patrolling the many Forest Service roads in Gila County, along with multiple campgrounds.
The modification changes:
• Updates period of performance from a single year to multiple years through Dec. 31, 2025.
• Administrative change: Forest Service to change program manager from Bray Addison to Thomas Hughes.
“It is imperative that the Forest Service Agreement ... is approved by the Board of Supervisors to ensure that there is no lapse in the cooperative enforcement services provided on National Forest Service lands within Gila County by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies and to ensure that reimbursement of those services occurs on a timely basis,” said Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd in documentation for the request.
New detention pay plan
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office Detention Bureau is chronically understaffed — the BOS was told at its June 21 meeting the bureau is down 20 employees. It is not alone; the problem is so widespread the legislature has stepped in to establish pay rates for detention officers.
To meet the new guidelines created by the state, the GCSO has designed a Detention Office Pay Plan Steps Program, which the board approved.
The cost of implementation is $166,306.38 for salaries and $26,764.71 for employee-related expenses. The plan implementation will be funded by deleting 4 General Fund detention positions.
The program is to establish:
• Compensation guidelines for detention officers holding the rank of Detention Officer through Detention Lieutenant in order to encourage recruitment and retention.
• Promote parity with other law enforcement officials.
• Maintain consistency in the market position so the county continues to have the engaged workforce needed to provide for the safety and security of all persons housed within the Gila County Jail.
This plan applies to all Detention Officers in the Gila County Sheriff’s Office from the rank of Detention Officer through the rank of Detention Lieutenant. This plan incorporates pay for experience, across the board, and addresses pay disparities and compression issues within the Detention Bureau; and replaces any other Board of Supervisors-approved compensation plan for Detention Employees with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
